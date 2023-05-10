Fashion Faceoff: Lee Sung Kyung vs (G)I-DLE's Yuqi both in gorgeous long black gowns; Who wore it better?

Korean celebrities are known for their impeccable fashion sense, and when two of them wear the same outfit, it's time for a fashion faceoff. Recently, Lee Sung Kyung and (G)I-DLE's Yuqi were spotted donning long black gowns in different events, and they both looked stunning. But who wore it better? Let's take a closer look at their outfits and find out.

Lee Sung Kyung's classic elegance

Lee Sung Kyung, the popular Korean actress, and model, wore the long black gown and looked completely breathtaking. It featured a halter neckline going around her neck and a thigh-high slit. Lee Sung Kyung accessorized the outfit with simple yet elegant jewelry, including drop earrings and a statement bracelet. She opted for a classic look with her hair straight and left open, and natural makeup. She completed the look with black plum heels. Lee Sung Kyung's outfit enchanted a classic and elegant vibe.

Yuqi’s bold and edgy vibe

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi black gown was made of satin and featured a plunging neckline and a fitted silhouette. The straps of the dress have stone studded which added some edge to the outfit with her bold accessories including a chunky ring and a hoop earring. She styled her hair in waves which were left open while the color of her hair was golden and her makeup was bold yet cute.

Who wore it better?

Both Lee Sung Kyung and Yuqi looked gorgeous in their black gowns, but they served completely different vibes. Lee Sung Kyung's outfit was classic and elegant, while Yuqi's outfit was edgy and bold. It's difficult to compare the two outfits as they are so different, but it's safe to say that they both nailed their respective looks.

When it comes to who wore it better, it ultimately depends on personal preference. Lee Sung Kyung's classic and sophisticated look may appeal to some, while others may prefer Yuqi's bold and daring outfit. In the end, it's all about confidence and owning the look, and both of these ladies did just that. Vote for your favorite looks here!

Take the poll below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: What did BTS' Jimin dream about Jin and SUGA? Interesting revelation has fans wondering