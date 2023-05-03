Fashion Faceoff: MONSTA X’s Joohoney and ATEEZ's Seonghwa; Who wore the corset look better?

Corsets have been a staple in women's fashion for centuries, but lately, men are also embracing this trend. Two celebrities who caught the attention of fans for their daring take on corsets are ATEEZ's Seonghwa and MONSTA X’s Joohoney. Both rocked this piece with confidence and style, but who wore it better?

Seonghwa’s corset craze

Seonghwa, the lead vocalist of the K-pop group ATEEZ, stunned fans with his bold fashion choices during the group's recent comeback promotions. One of his standout outfits featured a black corset layered over a white shirt, paired with black well-fitted pants, a black blazer, and chunky boots. The corset accentuated his slim waist and broad shoulders, giving him a more sensual vibe. What made Seonghwa's corset outfit stand out, even more, is how he owned the look with confidence and charisma. He didn't shy away from showing off his curves and even incorporated some sexy dance moves that highlighted his corset. He completed the look with a black choker, earrings, and his statement long wavey hair.

Joohoney’s masculine look

Joohoney made headlines for his corset outfit. He wore a beige colour button-up leather corset over a white deep neck buttoned shirt, paired with beige high-waisted pants, and boots. His fits gave off a masculine vibe to his rockstar presence. What made Joohoney’s corset outfit unique is how he added a touch of his personal style to it. He accessorized with a golden chain and pearl neckpiece, earrings, and rings along with golden bracelets, giving the outfit an edgy yet sophisticated vibe. His hair was properly groomed to a decent sleek look. He completed the look with subtle makeup

Who Wore It Better?

Both Joohoney and Seonghwa showed how corsets can be styled in different ways and still look amazing. Seonghwa went for a more sensual look, while Joohoney went for a more masculine rockstar look. It all boiled down to personal preference and how each person carried the outfit. Both their confidence and charisma elevated his corset outfit, and he even made it look effortless. They showed that men can also rock corsets and still look stylish and confident.

Joohoney and Seonghwa both slayed the corset trend in their unique ways. Their bold fashion choices have not only inspired fans but also challenged the traditional gender norms in fashion. It's refreshing to see more and more men embracing and owning their style, regardless of gender stereotypes. So, who do you think wore the corset better? Let us know by voting.

