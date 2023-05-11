Fashion Faceoff: MONSTA X's Minhyuk vs SF9's Dawon make a statement in casual fits; Who wore it better? VOTE

K-Pop idols have always been setting fashion trends, and fans love to see their favorite idols' fashion choices. Recently, two K-Pop idols, MONSTA X's Minhyuk, and SF9's Dawon, were seen sporting similar oversized hoodies, and fans couldn't help but compare their fashion sense.

Minhyuk’s athletic vibe

MONSTA X's Minhyuk posted a picture on Instagram wearing an oversized grey hoodie with a black and red detailed logo on the front. He paired the hoodie with black short pants, white socks and white sneakers, and a black cap. The fit showcased his lean tall physique very well and gave off a very athletic vibe.

Dawon’s cute boyish charm

SF9's Dawon was spotted wearing a deep blue oversized hoodie which he paired with big beige cargo pants and pink sneakers. Dawon opted for a more casual look and accessorized with normal transparent glasses with golden rims. He emitted a boyish charm.

Who wore it better?

Both Minhyuk and Dawon looked effortlessly cool in their outfits, but fans are divided on who wore them better. Some fans believe that Minhyuk's style suited the hoodie better, while others think that Dawon's more relaxed style brought out the hoodie's casual vibe.

The oversized hoodie trend has been on the rise in recent years, with many K-pop idols sporting this look on various occasions. The trend has gained popularity among fans because it's a comfortable yet stylish outfit that can be dressed up or down. It's no surprise that K-pop idols like Minhyuk and Dawon are always ahead of the fashion game. Their fashion sense is always on point, and fans can't get enough of it.

The fashion faceoff between Minhyuk and Dawon shows how one outfit can be styled in different ways to suit different personalities and fashion senses. It also goes to show that fashion is subjective, and everyone has their own unique style. Both Minhyuk and Dawon looked great in the oversized hoodie, and it's hard to choose who wore it better. It ultimately comes down to personal preference, and fans can take inspiration from both idols on how to style this trend in their own unique way. Take the poll and vote for your favorite look here.

Take the poll below:

