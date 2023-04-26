Fashion Faceoff: NCT DREAM's Jaemin vs Thai BL actor Noeul donned same cardigan, who wore it better? VOTE

NCT DREAM's Jaemin and Thai actor Noeul Nuttarat Tangwai were recently spotted wearing the same cardigan. While both celebrities have their unique style, the question is who wore it better?

Jaemin’s youthful boy next door look

Jaemin, a member of the popular K-pop group NCT DREAM, wore the cardigan casually which he paired with a white shirt, light blue denim, and white sneakers, giving off a casual yet stylish look. His hair was caramel brown in colour that was styled in soft waves and a slight smile on his face added to the overall charm.

Noeul’s bold and daring look

Noeul Nuttarat Tangwai, a rising Thai actor, wore the same cardigan for a fan event. He went for a more bold and daring look. He just wore the cardigan with nothing inside showcasing his well-toned physic. He paired black pants and boots. His straight black hair and a serious expression on his face gave off a mature yet sexy vibe.

Who wore it better?

Despite wearing the same cardigan, Jaemin, and Noeul Nuttarat Tangwai served completely different vibes, leaving fans to wonder who wore it better. While Jaemin exuded a youthful and fun vibe, Noeul Nuttarat Tangwai showcased a more mature and sexy side.

Fashion faceoffs between celebrities are nothing new, and they often lead to debates among fans about who wore it better. While some argue that the cardigan suited Jaemin's youthful energy, others believe that Noeul Nuttarat Tangwai's mature and bold look made the outfit stand out more. It is undeniable that both Jaemin and Noeul Nuttarat Tangwai looked stylish and trendy in the cardigan, showcasing their unique fashion sense. Vote for your personal favourite here.

Take the poll below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: What was BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s audition song at YG Entertainment? BIGBANG's Taeyang spills beans