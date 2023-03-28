Fashion Faceoff: NewJeans’ Danielle and Red Velvet’s Wendy in the same crop top, who wore it better? VOTE

K-pop and fashion have always been closely intertwined, with the industry's idols and stars setting trends and making headlines with their fashion choices. Recently, two K-Pop stars were seen sporting the same cropped Diesel turtleneck sweater top - Danielle from NewJeans and Wendy from Red Velvet. While both idols wore the top in their own unique style, it's undeniable that the top has become a trendsetter in the K-pop fashion world.

Danielle's casual and effortlessly chic fashion

Danielle, the rapper of the rising K-pop group NewJeans, wore the cropped turtleneck sweater top in a casual and edgy way. She paired the top with cargo pants giving off a rocker vibe that perfectly complemented her cool and confident persona making her look effortlessly cool and chic.

Wendy's fierce styling

Wendy from Red Velvet took a more feminine approach to style the cropped turtleneck sweater top. She paired it with a high-waisted short pink skirt and high-length boots, creating a timeless and edgy look that showcased her graceful and fierce demeanor. The combination of the cropped top and short skirt highlighted her slender waistline and elongated her legs, making her look effortlessly stylish.

Why the top is a must-have in your wardrobe

The cropped turtleneck sweater top has become a must-have in the wardrobe of many K-pop fans and fashion enthusiasts. Its versatile design makes it suitable for various occasions, whether it's a casual day out or a formal event. Danielle and Wendy have shown us that the same item can be worn in completely different ways, showcasing their unique personalities and styles. The cropped length of the top allows for endless possibilities in styling, from pairing it with high-waisted jeans for a casual look to wearing it with a midi skirt for a more formal occasion. The turtleneck design adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit, making it a perfect choice for those who want to elevate their style.

