Fashion Faceoff: Red Velvet’s Irene and Winter’s Aespa stun in same crop top. Who wore it better? VOTE

Red Velvet, notably the third-generation South Korean girl group had left their mark on the K-Pop industry not with their catchy music tracks but also with their stunning visuals. aespa on the other hand is a fourth-generation rookie girl band who quickly found their foot in this industry despite the fierce competition. In today's challenge, to battle it out we have our Ice Princess Irene and Winter, popularly known as 'Toko' by her Japanese fans. The coveted item in question is Alexander Wang's gingham polo pullover. This top feature an all-over gingham jacquard terry cloth fabric, a white collar and hem, and a crystal chest brooch with the word "wang."

Enchanting and intimidating- Irene

Known for her feminine and daring fashion sense, the idol captivates fans and fashion enthusiasts alike with her trendy experimentation and consistent adherence to her personal style. In Red Velvet's recent music video for 'Queendom,' Irene sported this top, pairing it with a white tennis skirt and a crystal chain bow belt. Completing the look with matching pink barrettes, Irene exuded a nostalgic 90s vibe, complementing her fellow members' ensembles perfectly.

Adorable and effortless- Winter

On the other hand, aespa's Winter showcased the top in a series of Instagram updates. Just like her name, she sounded cool, chic, and divine, all at the same time. She opted for the matching gingham terry mini skirt, paired it with long white socks, and donned adorable heart slippers. Winter effortlessly transformed this high-end piece into casual attire, creating a loungewear-inspired aesthetic. No wonder she looks gorgeous and can pull off every style with perfection.

Who wore it better?

Although both of these idols donned the same crop top, they share a taste in fashion. They managed to style the same top in distinct and captivating ways, reflecting their individual personalities and fashion preferences. Thus, it is very difficult to select who did justice to the piece and who didn't. for some, it might be Irene who prefers a more chic and nostalgic look. While others who like a cool, casual, and street-style look will prefer Winter. To select your favorite look, take the poll below.

