Fashion Faceoff: Red Velvet's Joy vs WJSN's Bona in floral midi dresses; Who wore it better?

K-pop idols are known for their amazing fashion sense and unique style statements, and fans are always on the lookout for their favorite idols' latest fashion trends. Recently, Red Velvet's Joy and WJSN's Bona were spotted wearing beachy floral midi dresses, but their outfits served completely different vibes. Here’s what we think about their fashion statement!

Joy emitting a relaxed yet chic look

Joy wore a beautiful beachy floral midi dress with a beige base and pink and green floral prints all over. The dress had a deep V-neckline and broad colors, and it cinched at the waist, highlighting Joy's curves. She paired the dress with beige plum heels and kept her hair in loose beachy waves, giving her a relaxed yet chic look. Joy wore a simple black headband and completed the look with minimal makeup.

Bona gives off a put-together and sophisticated look

Bona also opted for a beachy floral midi dress but with a different cut and style. Her dress had a white striped base with orange and light blue floral prints all over. It had a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps, giving it a flowy and relaxed look. She paired the dress with brown strappy sandals and straight open hair, giving her a more put-together and sophisticated look. She accessorised it with a simple necklace, a hand-woven bucket hat, and a similar hand-woven handbag matching her bucket hat.

Who Wore It Better?

Joy and Bona both looked stunning in their beachy floral midi dresses, but their outfits served completely different vibes. Joy's dress gave off a more casual and relaxed vibe, perfect for a day at the beach or a summer brunch with friends. Bona's dress, on the other hand, was more sophisticated, perfect for a summer wedding or a fancy dinner.

Fashion faceoffs are always exciting, and this one was no different. Joy and Bona both looked stunning in their beachy floral midi dresses, but their outfits served completely different vibes. It's all about personal preference, and both idols rocked their outfits in their unique ways. We can't wait to see more fashion faceoffs between our favorite K-pop idols and decide who wore it better. Vote for your favourite look here.

