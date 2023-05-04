Fashion Faceoff: SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan or TREASURE's Yoshi; Who layered the red cardigan look better?

SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan and TREASURE's Yoshi are two of K-Pop's most stylish idols, known for their unique fashion sense and ability to pull off any look. Recently, both idols were spotted wearing a similar item, a red cardigan. While the red cardigan may seem like a simple piece of clothing, the way it's styled can completely change the overall vibe of the outfit. In this fashion faceoff, we take a closer look at how Jeonghan and Yoshi wore their red cardigans and decide who wore it better.

Jeonghan's Red Cardigan Look

Jeonghan was spotted wearing a red cardigan during his day out in the US. He layered the cardigan over a black shirt and paired it with baggy light blue jeans and sneakers. Jeonghan's hair was styled in loose waves, adding to the relaxed and casual vibe of his outfit. The red cardigan added a pop of color to the overall black and blue outfit, making it stand out even more. He acessorised it with a simple necklace.

Yoshi's Red Cardigan Look

Yoshi also wore a red cardigan in a recent Instagram post. Unlike Jeonghan's more casual look, Yoshi opted for a more chic vibe, pairing the cardigan with a black shirt and deep blue jeans and shoes. The red cardigan added a touch of color to the monochromatic outfit, making it stand out even more. Yoshi's hair was styled in a sleek and sophisticated manner, adding to the overall polished look of his outfit. He acessorised the look with a stone-studded Chanel statement neckpiece, a badge over the cardigan, and a choker-style necklace with a big pendant in the middle. He also wore round earrings and a styled satin scarf as a belt.

Who Wore it Better?

Both Jeonghan and Yoshi wore their red cardigans in completely different ways, making it hard to determine who wore it better. Jeonghan's more casual look is perfect for everyday wear, while Yoshi's chic look is more suitable for parties or performances. The red cardigan added a pop of color to both outfits and made them stand out even more.

Both Jeonghan and Yoshi showed that the red cardigan is a versatile piece of clothing that can be worn in different ways. Their unique styling and fashion sense prove that there's no right or wrong way to wear a certain piece of clothing. It all depends on your personal style and the occasion you're wearing it for. Whether you prefer a more casual or chic look, the red cardigan can be incorporated into your outfit in a way that makes it uniquely yours.

