Fashion Faceoff: SNSD's YoonA versus ITZY's Yeji in Cinderella gowns, who slayed it like a princess? VOTE

SNSD's YoonA and ITZY's Yeji both wore stunning Cinderella dresses at separate events, causing a stir among fans and fashion enthusiasts. The two K-pop idols donned long gowns but with different styles, serving princess-like vibes that left everyone in awe. This begs the question, who wore it better?

YoonA’s regal appearance

YoonA wore a light green-coloured long fluffy gown. Her dress featured an intricate sheer bodice with a puffy off-shoulder and a voluminous tulle skirt. YoonA completed her look with diamond earrings, adding to her already regal appearance with a royal touch to her outfit. YoonA's dress exudes elegance and sophistication. YoonA opted for a soft and natural look with a sleek updo.

Yeji’s youthful and refreshing visuals

Yeji wore the classic blue Cinderella gown. The dress had a georgette bodice with ruffles and a full skirt that added to the overall princess vibe. She paired the dress with light blue satin elbow-length gloves and accessorized with long pearl earrings and a tiara adding to her youthful visuals and giving a refreshing feel. Yeji's minimal accessories allowed her dress to take center stage. She rounded up the look with a sleek high updo and pink lipstick with bold eye makeup.

Who gave off the ultimate princess vibes?

While both YoonA and Yeji looked stunning in their respective dresses, their different styles make it difficult to determine who wore it better. It's hard to determine who wore it better as both YoonA and Yeji looked like modern-day princesses in their respective Cinderella dresses. It ultimately boils down to personal preference and individual style. Nevertheless, the two K-pop idols proved that they can rock any outfit with their stunning visuals and poise. Pick your personal favourite look here.

Take the quiz below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Remembering ASTRO’s Moonbin: SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan pens down a touching note on Instagram ‘It was an honour…’