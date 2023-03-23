Fashion Faceoff: Song Hye Kyo vs Han So Hee in little black dresses: Who wore it better? VOTE

The little black dress is a timeless classic in the world of fashion. Its versatility and elegance make it a wardrobe staple for people all over the world. Celebrities are no exception, and we often see them donning the LBD on red carpets, events, and photoshoots. Recently, two Korean actresses, Song Hye Kyo, and Han So Hee were spotted wearing black dresses on different occasions. The question is, who wore it better?

Song Hye Kyo's Take

The leading lady of hit dramas like ‘Descendants of the Sun’ and ‘Encounter’, Song Hye Kyo wore a black dress at a photoshoot for a high-end brand. She paired it with statement black heels and a small white handbag. Her hair was styled in loose waves, and her makeup was kept natural with a subtle pretty eye. Song Hye Kyo's look was understated and elegant, showcasing the dress's classic design.

Han So Hee's Take

Han So Hee, who recently gained popularity for her role in Korean dramas ‘The World of the Married’, ‘My Name’, and more, posed in a black dress in one of her Instagram images. She styled it with an edgy neckline. Her hair was left open giving a messy waves look, and her makeup was bold, with deep red lips. Han So Hee's take on the black dress was daring and chic, with a touch of rockstar glamour.

Both Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee brought their own unique flair to the black dress. While Song Hye Kyo's look was timeless and classic, Han So Hee's was bold and daring. Ultimately, the decision on who slayed the black dress better comes down to personal preference.

