Fashion Faceoff: TWICE’s Nayeon or Red Velvet’s Seulgi; Who wore it better?

Recently, TWICE’s Nayeon made her official debut as a soloist, making her the first member of the girl group to release a solo album. For her music video and promotional activities, Nayeon wore multiple gorgeous outfits, which soon became the talk of the town.

One of these, in particular, is a blue, denim top, designed to resemble a butterfly! Nayeon paired this with a white tube top and blue jeans, during a performance of her lead single ‘POP!’ for ‘Studio CHOOM’.

Check out Nayeon wearing the top in the video, below:

Meanwhile, Red Velvet’s Seulgi too wore the top for a photoshoot, and pulled it off with a completely different vibe! Seulgi opted to pair a black tube top with the denim butterfly top. With her dark hair and make-up, the result was different but equally mesmerising!

Nayeon’s bubbly take or Seulgi’s chic one, which is more suited to your personal taste? Participate in our 'Fashion Faceoff' poll and share your pick with us!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: The Rose confirms first full-length album ‘HEAL’ & upcoming world tour after partnering with new label