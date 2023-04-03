Fashion Faceoff: TWICE’s Mina and LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura both wore black mini dresses; who wore it better? VOTE

K-Pop idol TWICE’s Mina and LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura turned heads as they both donned black mini dresses. While the two stars looked stunning in their outfits, they gave off completely different vibes that left fans wondering; who wore it better?

TWICE’s Mina bold and chic look

TWICE’s Mina turned heads when she dropped a post in a black dress on her Instagram. The K-pop star looked absolutely stunning in the classic halter neck dress, which she paired with thigh-high black heels and a statement neckpiece with a full-hand cut-out jacket and natural makeup. Mina’s black dress is a perfect example of understated sexy, with its clean lines and timeless style.

LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura cute and playful look

LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura wore a black dress with a much cuter vibe. The Japanese singer paired her dress with white sneakers and rose gold hair color giving the classic black dress a new lease of life. Sakura’s look is perfect for those who want to make a cute yet youthful vibe.

Who Wore It Better?

It’s clear that both Mina and Sakura rocked their black dresses in very different ways. Mina’s chic style is perfect for those who want to keep things bold yet elegant, while Sakura’s cute look is great for those who want their outfits to have a touch of youthfulness.

It's difficult to pick a clear winner between Mina and Sakura, as both stars pulled off their respective looks effortlessly. However, we leave the decision up to you! Who do you think wore the black mini-dress better? Pick your personal favorite here.

Take the poll below:



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS Jimin's Like Crazy is inspired by THIS Jennifer Lawrence movie, everything we know about the movie