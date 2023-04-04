Fashion Faceoff: TWICE's Momo and Jeon Somi rock the oversized hoodie look; who wore it better? VOTE

The oversized hoodie look has been gaining popularity among fashion enthusiasts, and K-pop idols are no exception. TWICE's Momo and Jeon Somi have been sporting the trend, but each brought their unique spin to it. Let's take a closer look at how they pulled off the oversized hoodie look.

Momo's Casual-Chic Look

Momo, known for her dance moves, has a fashion sense that matches her on-stage performances. In her Instagram post, she paired an oversized white hoodie with blueprints along with wide-legged blue denim jeans and white sneakers. The outfit gave off a casual yet chic vibe, and the neutral tones created a cohesive look.

Jeon Somi's Bold Statement

Somi, on the other hand, opted for a bolder statement with her oversized hoodie. She wore a black hoodie, paired with beige loose pants and chunky flip-flops. She even dyed her hair blond. The outfit was a perfect combination of bold and comfortable, and the hoodie served as the statement piece.

Who Rocked the Oversized Hoodie Trend?

The oversized hoodie trend is a versatile and comfortable trend that can be styled in various ways, as demonstrated by Momo and Somi. Whether you prefer a casual-chic or bold statement look, this trend can be easily incorporated into your wardrobe with a few styling tips. So, grab an oversized hoodie and experiment with different styles to create a unique and fashionable look while picking your favorite among them.

Take the poll below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: UnKover: Gong Hyo Jin’s shining career; Take a look at the queen of romantic comedies on her birthday