Fashion Faceoff: TWICE's Momo and Jeon Somi rock the oversized hoodie look; who wore it better? VOTE

Written by Shreya Panda   |  Published on Apr 04, 2023   |  06:26 PM IST  |  2.3K
Picture: Courtesy of Somi & Momo's Instagram
Picture: Courtesy of Somi & Momo's Instagram

The oversized hoodie look has been gaining popularity among fashion enthusiasts, and K-pop idols are no exception. TWICE's Momo and Jeon Somi have been sporting the trend, but each brought their unique spin to it. Let's take a closer look at how they pulled off the oversized hoodie look.

Momo's Casual-Chic Look

Momo, known for her dance moves, has a fashion sense that matches her on-stage performances. In her Instagram post, she paired an oversized white hoodie with blueprints along with wide-legged blue denim jeans and white sneakers. The outfit gave off a casual yet chic vibe, and the neutral tones created a cohesive look.

Picture: Courtesy of Momo's Instagram

Jeon Somi's Bold Statement

Somi, on the other hand, opted for a bolder statement with her oversized hoodie. She wore a black hoodie, paired with beige loose pants and chunky flip-flops. She even dyed her hair blond. The outfit was a perfect combination of bold and comfortable, and the hoodie served as the statement piece.

Picture: Courtesy of Somi's Instagram

Who Rocked the Oversized Hoodie Trend?

The oversized hoodie trend is a versatile and comfortable trend that can be styled in various ways, as demonstrated by Momo and Somi. Whether you prefer a casual-chic or bold statement look, this trend can be easily incorporated into your wardrobe with a few styling tips. So, grab an oversized hoodie and experiment with different styles to create a unique and fashionable look while picking your favorite among them.

Take the poll below:

Credits: Momo & Somi Instagram

