Fashion Faceoff: TWICE's Nayeon and aespa's Winter wear the same outfit, who wore it better? VOTE

Crop tops have been a fashion staple for quite some time now. TWICE's Nayeon and aespa's Winter are both known for their impeccable fashion sense. Recently, fans noticed that the two idols were spotted wearing the same co-ord outfit, but their looks gave off completely different vibes.

Nayeon's Girly Charm

Nayeon is known for her cute and feminine fashion choices. Nayeon wore the top in concept images for TWICE’s recent comeback with ‘Set Me Free.’ Paired with a skirt and thigh-high boots. Her hair was left open in light waves to give off a more mature look. Nayeon gave off an elegant vibe.

Winter's Edgy Style

In contrast, Winter of aespa was seen wearing the same crop top with black short pants and chunky boots. The outfit gave off a more edgy and powerful vibe, showing Winter's daring and bold fashion sense. The crop top stood out against the stone-studded accessories she paired it with, making the outfit perfect for a night out giving off a youthful and playful vibe

The power of personal style

Nayeon and Winter's different styling choices showcase the power of personal style. Both idols wore the same crop top but made it their own by adding their unique flair. Nayeon and Winter's fashion choices may have been similar, but their overall vibe and styling were completely different. This shows how it can elevate an outfit to new heights. Both idols looked stunning in their respective looks, proving that fashion truly knows no bounds.

Take the poll, below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Who does The Glory child actress Oh Ji Yul think is a better father, Jung Sung Il or Park Sung Hoon?