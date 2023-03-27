Fashion Faceoff: TXT’s Soobin vs. Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih in the same mesh sweater, who wore it better? VOTE

Mesh sweaters are the latest trend in the fashion industry, and it looks like K-pop idols are already on board. Recently, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin and Kep1er's Huening Bahiyyih were spotted wearing the same mesh sweater. While both looked stunning in the outfit, they each served different vibes.

Soobin's simple yet edgy look

Soobin wore the sweater with a black fitted pants and accessorised it with a silver belt adding an edgy touch to his outfit. Soobin's hair was blond and brushed down to complete his chic and modern look. He exuded an air of confidence and sophistication, making him the perfect embodiment of the mesh sweater trend.

Huening Bahiyyih slaying it with elegance

Kep1er member Huening Bahiyyih went for a bolder twist. She layered the dress with a silver sparkly dress and added silver jewellery to shine brighter, completing her outfit with a pair of beautiful heels. Her hair was left loose, giving off an elegant yet playful vibe.

The beauty of mesh sweaters is their versatility. They can be dressed up or down, making them suitable for any occasion. Soobin and Huening Bahiyyih have shown that mesh sweaters can be worn in different ways, each serving a unique style. The two rocked the same mesh sweater, showcasing their individual style and personality. Whether you prefer a more sophisticated or casual look, a mesh sweater can be the perfect addition to your wardrobe.

