Fashion Faceoff: TXT’s Yeonjun versus BTS’ Jimin: Who slayed the skirt look? VOTE

In recent years, more male K-pop idols have been challenging gender norms and expressing themselves through fashion choices that blur the lines between masculinity and femininity. One of the most striking examples is the trend of male idols wearing skirts or kilts, which has sparked both controversy and admiration among fans and the media. TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun and BTS' Jimin both wore skirts but served totally different vibes.

Yeonjun's skirt outfit: soft and elegant with a hint of cozy charm

Yeonjun's skirt outfit is delicate and dreamy, with its woolen fabric, pastel colors, and vintage elements. The beige mid-length straight skirt creates a feminine and ethereal silhouette, which is enhanced by the soft beige sweater, a cardigan, and a thin silver necklace. The black knee-high boots add a youthful touch, while the natural makeup and the straight messy hair convey a cozy mood.

Jimin’s skirt outfit: edgy and bold with a touch of streetwear style

Jimin's skirt outfit is definitely more daring and attention-grabbing, with its bold patterns, asymmetrical hemline, and chunky accessories. The plaid skirt, reminiscent of punk and grunge fashion, adds a rebellious touch to his overall look, which is complemented by the black shorts, white t-shirt, and furry boots. The statement neckpiece and bracelets add to the edginess factor, while the silver earrings and rings provide some shine and glamour. Jimin's red-sleeked back hairstyle completes the rockstar image.

Who slayed the skirt look?

Both Yeonjun and Jimin have slayed the male skirt look in their own way, showcasing their individuality, creativity, and confidence. While Yeonjun's outfit is more elegant and cozy, Jimin's outfit is more edgy and bold. Ultimately, it's up to the fans to decide who wore it better, but one thing is clear: male idols can wear skirts and still serve completely different vibes, proving that fashion has no gender boundaries. Pick your favorite look here.

Take the poll below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Actor Yoo Ah In is reportedly under investigation for abusing the fifth drug Zolpidem