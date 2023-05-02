Fashion Krackdown: BLACKPINK’s Jennie's debut Met Gala look in vintage Chanel is all things regal

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, one of Chanel's muses, made quite an impression as she walked down the white carpet of the 2023 Met Gala. It's no surprise that she looked absolutely stunning, given her affiliation with the fashion house. This year's theme paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld, who served as the brand’s creative director for over 30 years. She made a stunning appearance at the 2023 Met Gala, where she made heads turn with her glamorous and chic outfit. While the dress, shoes, and jewelry were undoubtedly impressive, it was Jennie's subtle beauty detail that caught the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Jennie, the exquisite Human Chanel

The BLACKPINK fame wore a white mini-dress from the '90s collection of the brand, complete with a black belt featuring the fashion house's signature camellia flower in the center. She accessorized with black gloves, a choker, stockings, and heels, and completely embodied the theme, earning her the nickname 'Human Chanel.' This was her debut at the Met Gala, and she certainly did not disappoint.

Although Jennie’s outfit ensemble at the 2023 Met Gala was captivating, you may have overlooked some of the understated, yet impactful features of her makeup. One of these was the pair of small braids she wore as a headband, which may have gone unnoticed due to the dark and shiny nature of her hair. However, upon closer examination, one can notice that these tiny braids hold her hair back and blend seamlessly into another white camellia tucked behind her ear.

Jennie’s ethereal makeup look

Yet another noteworthy aspect of Jennie's Met Gala appearance was her subtle makeup. She wore a shimmery, lavender eye shadow that complemented her rosy blush and lipstick. The application of these colors was very subtle, creating a delicate hint of color to her overall monochromatic look. Jennie, who is known for her flawless complexion and signature makeup looks, opted for a minimalistic yet elegant approach and her makeup focused on accentuating Jennie's natural beauty.

Fans who were admiring her vintage-inspired outfit might have overlooked these details, but a closer examination would reveal the carefully applied makeup. Jennie's hair and makeup were definitely eye-catching, making her Met Gala debut a memorable one for her fans.

Overall, Jennie Kim's 2023 Met Gala beauty look was a perfect example of how subtlety and simplicity can be just as impactful as bold and extravagant looks. The addition of the camellia flower was a subtle yet significant detail that added a touch of elegance and femininity to Jennie's overall look, and it showcased her natural beauty and effortless style.

Jennie's beautiful look at the 2023 Met Gala was a sight to behold. Her minimalistic yet sophisticated approach to beauty perfectly complemented Jennie's own elegance and purity. The look was a perfect match for her chic yet classic outfit.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: K-town’s new couple The Glory's Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon step out on romantic date; Deets here