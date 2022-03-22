Fashion a pretty bag and we’ll reveal which SF9 member would choose to gift it to you

SF9 is a South Korean boy band formed by FNC Entertainment and the company's first dance boy group. Consisting of nine members, the group debuted on October 5, 2016 with the release of their first single album, ‘Feeling Sensation’ and the title track ‘Fanfare’. SF9's first Korean studio album, ‘First Collection’, was released on January 7 with the lead single ‘Good Guy’. They broke multiple sales, charts and music video records during this comeback, making this comeback their most successful yet.

This included selling over 100,000 copies of their album, all songs charting on the Melon Real Time Chart, and their music video reaching over 40 million views. On January 16, SF9 took their first ever music show win with ‘Good Guy’ on M Countdown. They also took their 2nd win the next day on Music Bank, which was their first on a major television network. SF9 participated in ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’, a competition show alongside five other K-pop boy groups, beginning in April 2021.

On July 5, SF9 released their ninth EP, ‘Turn Over’, with the lead single ‘Tear Drop’. On November 22, SF9 released their tenth EP, ‘Rumination’, with the lead single ‘Trauma’. They took their first win for the song ‘Trauma’ on Music Bank on December 3.

ALSO READ: NCT Dream’s Mark, Jaemin and more adorn latest fashion in the colourful concept photos for ‘Glitch Mode’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which member did you get? Let us know in the comments below.