Fashion a pretty outfit and we’ll reveal if you will be joining Ahn Bo Hyun on a picnic date

Ahn Bo Hyun (born May 16, 1988) is a South Korean actor. He originally debuted as a model in 2007. Since his acting debut in 2014, he has appeared in various films and television dramas including, ‘Descendants of the Sun’ (2016), ‘Dokgo Rewind’ (2018), ‘Her Private Life’ (2019).

Ahn Bo Hyun achieved success and achieved a breakthrough through ‘Itaewon Class’ (2020) where he played the role of Jang Geun Won who was CEO Jang's first son and heir to Jangga Group. Geun Qon was Sae Royi and Soo Ah's classmate in high school who frequently bullied their classmate Ho Jin.

He continued his success with Netflix show ‘My Name’ (2021) where he was loved for playing the role of Jeon Pil Do, a detective of Inchang Metropolitan Police Agency's Narcotics unit who becomes Hye Jin's partner after she joins the unit. He initially disliked Ji Woo because she ruined a sting operation he had been planning for 6 months. He ended up falling in love to Ji Woo, tvN's drama ‘Yumi's Cells’ and ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’ (2022).

