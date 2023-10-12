Fast Forward singer Jeon Somi shares her relationship status in most hilarious way

Jeon Somi, often known for her cheerful and outspoken personality, hosted a live session on her Instagram account. Interacting with her viewers and sharing moments from her daily life is a testament to her strong fan following. Jeon Somi is a rapper and a singer under The Black Label. Her recognition in the K-pop music industry is credited to being a part of the group I.O.I and after finishing her group activities she debuted as a soloist.

Jeon Somi replied to the speculation in the most honest way

Jeon Somi is seen interacting with fans through various lives from the comfort of her home. She even has other K-pop stars join her livestream sessions. During a recent live session on her Instagram, Jeon Somi was no different. She was seen cooking pasta for dinner and interacting with her fans. During one moment she jokingly remarked on the pasta she was cooking to be undercooked noodles. In one such instance, during the live, a fan asked if she was dating. Jeon Somi laughs at this question and gives a witty reply saying that if she was dating, she wouldn't be eating undercooked pasta by herself. This hilarious reply by Jeon Somi left everyone in splits and she was praised for being honest and straightforward about it. Soon this humorous reply became the talk of the town among her fans.

Jeon Somi's recent activities

Jeon Somi recently released her new album Game Plan in August. Fast Forward is the title track of the album Game Plan. The new album is available in a red and a black version. The tracks on Game Plan include Gold Gold Gold, Fast Forward, Fxxked Up, Pisces and The Way. The last track on Game Plan The Way is completely sung in English. Jeon Somi also hosted an after-party celebrating the release of her album Game Plan. It was attended by many South Korean celebrities like BTS' RM, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, The8, and more.

