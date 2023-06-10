Fast X announces Angel Pt 2 with BTS’ Jimin, JVKE and Muni Long; Charlie Puth, Ludacris to possibly join

On June 10, The Fast Saga Twitter announced that Angel Pt 2 will be coming soon and also with the reappearance of BTS’ Jimin, JVKE and Muni Long as well as two other artists that will be joining. They haven’t revealed the name but it seems like it could be Charlie Puth and Ludacris since the hint was ‘There’s always room for family’.

Angel Pt 1:

Jimin's 'Angel Pt 1' reached number 22 on Spotify's weekly chart on week 22 and came out ahead of the pack with 463,389 plays. BTS Jimin's Angel Pt. 1 peaked at No. 8 on the Spotify Korea daily chart on June 8. Second place went to BTS Jimin's Like Crazy, which was listened to 363,937 times, and third place went to BTS Jimin's Like Crazy (English Version), which was listened to 286,346 times. As per the most recent outline delivered by Billboard on May 31 (neighborhood time) (as of June 3), the film 'Fast and Furious: Ride or Die' OST 'Angel Pt. 1' (Feat. Jimin of BTS, JVKE, and Muni Long (FAST X Soundtrack) debuted at number 65 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Angel Pt.1' also won the Billboard Digital Song Sales, Rap Digital Song Sales, R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales, 11th place on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart, 12th place on the Billboard Global (excluding the US), and 16th place on the Billboard Global 200 chart as well as 18 in the Best Hip-Hop/R&B Songs.

Jimin’s activities:

On June 7th, a video named 'Jimin's 'Letter'. On BTS' official YouTube channel, BangtanTV, the ARMY Live Clip #2023BTSFESTA was made available. With his unparalleled sweetness, Jimin made fans' hearts flutter in the video that was released. This time, Letter, sung by Jimin, is a secret track on his first solo album, FACE, which came out on March 24. It was also made especially for his fans. Specifically, in the video, Jimin drew attention by covertly uncovering the fellowship tattoo on his finger toward the finish of the video.

