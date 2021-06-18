Father's Day 2021: 5 times The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari felt relatable in his cool desi dad avatar

The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari has managed to win hearts with both its seasons. Now, ahead of Father's Day, here's an ode to the coolest on screen dad that will remind you of your desi papas.

For every child, their father is the hero of their life - The one who not only supports but also stands like a pillar during trying times and is a best friend too. Now, on Father's Day, if there is one on-screen father who has become the talk of the town, it is the Family Man's Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari. From the times he spent on screen with Atharv and Dhriti to his hilarious banter over technology with them, everything about Srikant seemed relatable with desi dads.

The show, in two seasons, surely established Srikant as a father who is not afraid to leave his work and be with his kids when they need him and well, that surely is a quality that we adore about desi dads. The fact that Srikant always manages to fulfill his kids’ wishes despite his own limitations left an impact. On Father's Day, here are five times, Manoj Bajpayee a.k.a Srikant Tiwari from the Family Man showed us how he is the perfectly relatable desi dad that we all want to have.

The Daddy cool. NOT!

While Srikant is a smooth under-cover spy leading secret missions to protect the country, for the world, which includes his family, he is just a simple guy in a regular government job. He is the cool and friendly, yet flawed and relatable father. Just like every dad, he too is awkwardly trying to fit into his Dhriti and Atharv’s world by attempting to keep up with their lives and with new-age lingo like LOL, ROFL, etc. But as we all know how that goes, we can’t help but notice the similarities between our desi dads and the not-so-minimum guy. Kudos to every dad who’s trying okay? Hang in there.

The self-aware dad

With the advancements of technology, our parents constantly rely on us to teach them the latest apps and get them up to date on trends! Our beloved Srikant is no different. There is a heart-warming yet comical video, where his kids are seen giving him Instagram lessons. The chemistry, the camaraderie and the whole banter between the kids and their father depicted in the video, will not only make you fall in love with them but also get you to draw real-life parallels.

The funny one

There is absolutely no escaping Srikant’s jokes and iconic puns in the show. A lot of this is seen between him and his son Atharv. Be it Atharv’s never-ending questions, his blackmailing skills, or his love for music, Srikant never lets his son get away easily, be it in full public view. The scene where Atharv is blowing hard at his trumpet and trying his best to make some music to which Srikant says ‘Itna mat phoonk. Picche se hava nikal jayegi!,’ - what a quirky sense of humor!

The caring father

In Season 1, owing to the nature of work, Srikant was always away and rather disconnected from his family, but he always tried to make his presence felt at home. Although, just like every father, Srikant would go the distance to keep his kids out of danger. As seen in the new season, he will do whatever it takes for the family, even if it means putting his life on the line. And Srikant does that with aplomb!

The enigmatic Dad

Trying to portray the perfect dad and being a strong individual who their kids can look up to, Indian men curb their instincts, keep their emotions in check and don’t show their vulnerable side. Srikant personifies this throughout the series, The Family Man, keeping his macho-man undercover- spy personality tucked away whenever he is around his kids.

Well, surely this proves how Srikant Tiwari has all the traits of a desi dad! In the second season too, Manoj aka Srikant continued to add a touch of his coolness while dealing with his kids Atharv and Dhriti. Each moment Srikant was with his kids, he managed to leave an impact on the audience. The show's second season is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read|Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Family Man 2’ character Srikant used as a meme to propagate COVID 19 awareness

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×