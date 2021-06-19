Father's Day 2021: The Family Man to Special Ops, 5 shows & films to make your dad's weekend entertaining

We've come up with a list of interesting shows and films on OTT platforms that are perfect for you to watch with your dad on Father's Day weekend.

Every year, Father's Day is celebrated with fervour and it is the perfect time to make things special for your dad. From pampering him with his favourite treats to spending time with him, there are many ways in which one can ensure that the day becomes special and memorable for him. Among them, bingeing on good series and films can surely come as a refreshing change amid the pandemic from the regular outings. Hence, we've curated a list of 5 Web shows and films that can be perfect for you to watch with your old man this Father's Day weekend.

The Family Man

If your father is a fan of undercover spy series, then The Family Man offers the best kind of thrilling entertainment with a twist. Starring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, who is an undercover agent, the series showcases how he tries to keep a balance between his family responsibilities and his duty to the nation. From his bond with son Atharv to his bickering with teenage daughter Dhriti, everything about Srikant will entertain your old man. So, this Father's Day weekend, grab popcorn and some refreshing drinks with your dad and binge on this entertaining show.

Mind The Malhotras

Fan of sitcoms? Well, Mind The Malhotras in Prime Video offers you a hilarious ride while making you feel relatable with each episode. The show revolves around Rishabh Malhotra and Shefali, played by Cyrus Sahukar and Mini Mathur, who are parents to kids and decide to undergo counselling to avoid getting divorced like their friends. The hilarious situations that the couple encounters in the process of balancing counselling and family life leave you laughing. If your dad and you want to watch something light, this show is perfect for you.

Special Ops

If your old man isn't the sentimental kinds and loves exciting action shows, then Kay Kay Menon starrer Special Ops is perfect for you both. The show revolves around Himmat Singh and his team's tryst to find the most dangerous terrorist who is considered to be a ghost and stop him from going through with a planned attack in the country. In the process, we get to see his family side, caring nature towards his team and much more. This DisneyPlus Hotstar show offers you all the entertainment you may need this Father's Day weekend.

Selection Day

Love sports dramas? Then you and your old man can binge on Netflix's offering, Selection Day on Father's Day. The show revolves around two brothers, Radha and Manju who are trained by their father to become the best batsmen duo. How he decides to take them from the village to the city in hope of them getting selected for domestic leagues makes this story interesting and intriguing to watch. Things begin to change when Manju meets his rival while trying out for the under-19 cricket team.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

If you are into biopics with a touch of dramatics and a whole lot of heart, then Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is perfect for you and your dad. The film is the story of a girl named Gunjan who aspires to be a pilot. However, when she fails to make it as a commercial pilot, her father supports her and urges her to try for the Indian Air Force where she can fulfill her dream to fly a plane. The heartwarming relationship of father-daughter portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi and Janhvi Kapoor is one of the biggest highlights of this film. Watch it just for the warmth that Pankaj Tripathi as Gunjan's supportive father makes you feel every time he is on screen.

