Favourite BTS MV Poll: Black Swan, On, Dynamite or Life Goes On, Which music video swept you off your feet

As the year comes to an end, we want to know from you, which was your favourite BTS MV: Black Swan, On, Dynamite or Life Goes On.

What a glorious year it has been for BTS! From releasing two albums to debuting at #1 of Billboard's Hot 100 thrice and picking up a Grammy nomination, this year has been packed with milestones. However, 2020 will also be remembered for a potpourri of BTS music videos as well. The year kicked off with two jaw-dropping music videos. The septet featured in the high-octane "'ON' Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima". RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook left no stone unturned in the making of the creative and powerful MV.

If this Map of the Soul: 7 MV wasn't enough, BTS featured in the official video of Black Swan and sent shivers down our spine. Detaching from the pop colours, the music video was shot in a majestic theatre with the singers resorting to contemporary dance styles. The use of shadows and solid tones amplified the vibe of the song. Soon after, COVID-19 pandemic hit the world and like everyone else, the group members were also homebound. Months of uncertainty and directionless watched the members regroup for the making of a new album. However, no one expected BTS to drop Dynamite. The peppy music video became BTS's first all-English track and it incorporated retro elements from the west and delivered a dance number.

As the ARMY grooved to the tunes of Dynamite, watched the MV break records after records, BTS dropped the MV of Life Goes On, as part of their latest album release BE. The comforting music video was shot in spaces like the living room and bedroom, making the experience personal. With four starkly different yet amazing music videos dropped this year, we want to know from you, which was your favourite BTS MV of the four from this year? Vote below and let us know!

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS pledges Dynamite MV outfits for Grammy Awards Charity auction; Here's how much you'll have to shell out

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×