Favourite Collab of 2020: Fans pick Savage Love BTS Remix as the winner over Ice Cream, Eight & Sour Candy

2020 saw some true dream collaborations come to fruition in the music world with fans picking Savage Love (BTS Remix) as their personal favourite in Pinkvilla's recently held poll.

While 2020 was a rough year for everyone, thriving was the music industry in the sense that there was plenty of content for fans to devour. Moreover, we also got to see some epic collaborations take place which became instant inclusions in our neverending playlist. Hence, Pinkvilla wanted to know from fans as to which collab was their personal favourite this year.

We gave voters four options: IU ft. Suga's Eight, BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez's Ice Cream, Jason Derulo, Jawsh 685's Savage Love (BTS Remix) and Lady Gaga ft. BLACKPINK's Sour Candy. After receiving an overwhelming 17,695 votes in total, Savage Love Remix was declared the winner with 36.6 percent votes. The Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single was given the BTS twist with Jungkook's honey vocals and Suga and J-Hope's introspective Korean rap verses. Coming in second, we have BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's dream collaboration come to life with SELPINK in our Area as 27.6 percent votes were earned by the summer single.

In the third position, we have IU and Suga's epic collaboration with Eight which received 21.2 percent votes while rounding up the list at No. 4, we have Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK's powerful collaboration with Sour Candy getting 14.6 percent votes.

Check out Savage Love (BTS Remix's) winning numbers as fans' Favourite Collab of 2020 below:

