Favourite K drama of 2020: Fans crown Lee Min Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch and Suzy's Start Up as winners

Amongst the many memorable K-dramas which graced our presence in 2020, fans picked The King: Eternal Monarch and Start-Up as their personal favourite in Pinkvilla's recent poll.

While almost the entire world will collectively agree that 2020 has been one big abysmal year, many of us relied on entertainment to provide us with a much-needed distraction from reality. Moreover, Korean dramas, which were already popular from before, found an even bigger fanbase during the quarantine period. Many 2020 dramas have already reached cult status; that's how impactful of a year it has been.

Pinkvilla recently held a poll to determine which 2020 K-drama was the ultimate favourite for fans. The poll was divided into two sections; in the first one, we had The King: Eternal Monarch, It's Okay To Not Be Okay, Crash Landing on You and Itaewon Class, while in the second one, we had Hospital Playlist, Start-Up, The World of the Married and Record of Youth. In the first poll, emerging victorious was Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun's fantasy romance series as The King: Eternal Monarch stood atop with 40.1 percent votes.

Following second was Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's eternal romance series Crash Landing on You which collected 29.3 percent votes. Rounding up the list, we had Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji and Oh Jung-se's fantasy drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Park Seo-joon's revenge drama Itaewon Class at No. 3 and No. 4 with 23.3 percent votes and 7.4 percent votes respectively.

In the second poll, Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na's romance drama was crowned the winner as Start-Up reigned supreme with an impressive 53.7 percent votes. Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung and Jeon Mi-do's medical drama Hospital Playlist came in second with 26.5 percent votes. At No. 3 and No. 4. we have Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byun Woo-seok's slice of life drama Record of Youth and Kim Hee-ae, Park Hae-joon and Han So-hee extramarital affair drama The World of the Married with 11.9 percent votes and 7.9 votes percent respectively.

Check out The King: Eternal Monarch and Start-Up's winning numbers as fans' Favourite K-drama of 2020 below:

Do you agree with the winners? Share your thoughts on The King: Eternal Monarch and Start-Up being crowned as Favourite K-drama of 2020 in the comments section below.

