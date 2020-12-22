Favourite K drama Couple of 2020: Fans crown The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun as winners

A few days back, Pinkvilla asked fans to vote for their favourite K-drama couple of 2020 and the final results declared The King: Eternal Monarch pair Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun as the winners.

2020 may have been a dull year for all of us but keeping us plenty company were some amazing Korean dramas. Moreover, our hearts were left fluttered left, right and centre thanks to the various onscreen pairings we were able to witness in one year alone. Hence, a few days back, Pinkvilla ran a poll asking fans to pick their favourite K-drama couple of 2020.

The voters were given four choices: Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing on You, Nam Joo-hyuk and Suzy in Start-Up, Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji in It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun in The King: Eternal Monarch. With an overwhelming 18,293 votes in total, topping the list with 30 percent of the votes was Min-ho and Go-eun's charismatic chemistry in TKEM. Fans found their 'not typical' K-drama love story to be a refreshing change while their on-screen equation was too hot to handle. It comes as no surprise that fans are shipping the pair IRL and are hoping for them to reunite in TKEM Season 2 or another drama soon.

Coming in hot in the second rank, we have Joo-hyuk and Suzy's youthful chemistry which stole hearts of 29.9 percent voters, just 0.1 percent away from tieing with Min-ho and Go-eun. Placing in the third position were Soo-hyun and Ye-ji, whose delectable chemistry garnered 21.7 percent of the votes. Rounding the list at No. 4, we have Bin and Ye-jin's eternal chemistry leaving 18.4 percent voters besotted.

Check out Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun's winning numbers as fans' Favourite K-drama Couple of 2020 below:

