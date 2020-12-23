Favourite K pop Song of 2020: Fans pick BTS' Dynamite over BLACKPINK's How You Like That as the winner

As voted by fans, BTS' first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite reigned supreme and was declared as the favourite K-pop song of 2020 with a massive 61.8 percent votes.

While 2020, in a nutshell, has been one big dull dud, the power of music continued to reign supreme with constant album releases and addictive tunes being added to our neverending playlist. Hence, Pinkvilla ran a poll asking fans to pick their favourite K-pop song of the year with the four nominees being BTS' Dynamite, BLACKPINK's How You Like That, IU ft. Suga's Eight and Block B leader Zico's Any Song.

As for the final results, with a massive 61.8 percent votes, Dynamite was crowned as the K-pop Song of 2020. BTS' first all-English language single gave the septet their first of three Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles in 2020 while also securing them their first-ever Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. On the other hand, coming in at No. 2, we have BLACKPINK's pre-release single for their first studio album BLACKPINK - The Album, How You Like That, which earned 33 percent votes and was nothing short of a powerful anthem.

With 3.2 percent of the votes, we have IU and Suga's successful collaborative single Eight which managed to win many hearts for its melancholic lyrics and 'long drive' vibes. At No. 4, we have Zico's viral song Any Song which got 2 percent votes.

Check out BTS' song Dynamite's winning numbers as fans' Favourite K-pop Song of 2020 below:

ALSO READ: Most Fashionable K Pop Group of 2020: Fans bow down to BTS and BLACKPINK's style statements this year

Do you agree with the winner? Share your thoughts on BTS' Dynamite being picked as Favourite K-pop Song of 2020 in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×