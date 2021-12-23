Fawad Khan joins MCU, CONFIRMS appearance in Disney+ series Ms Marvel

Fawad Khan has confirmed his role in Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ series Ms Marvel. During an interview with Film Companion, via The Daily Star, the actor confirmed whether he would be starring in the Marvel series or not. While he didn't say anything about his role, Khan has confirmed his appearance on the series. "Yeah, I am," he answered.

While speaking to Film Companion, via The Daily Star, the actor noted, "I can't deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves." However, he denied giving any detail about his confirmed role but opened up on having a great time on the sets with other fellow actors. Calling it "good fun," the Kapoor and Sons actor said that he had fun moments with the cast and production team. "The cast that I worked with, the people that I worked with, it was good fun, but I am sorry, I cannot say anything more than that at this point in time."

For those unversed, Ms Marvel is Marvel's upcoming series following the life of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager who is a fan of the Avengers from Jersey City. Eventually, she receives her own superpowers including speed, shape-shifting abilities, and superhuman strength.

The cast comprises Iman Vellani as the lead character Kamala Khan, including Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

