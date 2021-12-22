Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's BTS PICS from shoot of their upcoming show will make you go 'wow'

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed fans can rejoice as the Zindagi Gulzar Hai duo are reuniting on screen after almost a decade. Both Fawad and Sanam took to their respective social media handles recently and treated fans to quite a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets. In the photos, both the gorgeous actors can be seen dressed in cosy winter attires as they shoot in some beautiful landscapes amid mountains and woods.

A couple of days back, Sanam took to the photo-blogging site and shared a gallery of pictures featuring herself and Fawad from the shoot. Sharing these pictures, Sanam also wrote a note that read, “In a mystical land far far away! Forgot my own excitement of collaborating with #AsimAbbasi once again while all you got excited about this jori! We're back in completely new avatars with a phenomenal cast, crew and kahani! #NewYearNewStory #webseries @zindagiofficial @shailjask @fawadkhan81 @azmisius”.

Take a look:

Fawad too shared a click on his Instagram feed and gave his fans some insight about their upcoming ‘genre-bending saga’ about love and loss. Fawad’s caption read, “I am overjoyed to be a part of this new series by Asim and Zindagi and to be collaborating with @sanammody again. This show will be a genre-bending saga of familial traumas and reconciliations, a tale of love and loss set in a world of magic and mystique. It’s been an incredible ride and I cannot wait to share more of it with you.”

Take a look:

Are you excited to watch Fawad and Sanam on screen once again? Let us know in the comments!

