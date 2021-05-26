Fear The Double Bunny trends on Twitter as BTS' V & Jungkook demonstrate their unique friendship on LSSC

BTS performed their song Butter on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in their second appearance on the show. Read on to find out.

It is Taekook's world and we are just living in it! On Wednesday, BTS marked their second appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. They last appeared on the show in 2019 to promote their album, Map Of The Soul: Persona and pay homage to the legendary boy group, The Beatles. This time around, they made an appearance to promote their new English single, Butter and of course, we got another legendary Taekook interaction.

In an interesting segment, the Bangtan boys were asked to demonstrate the creative ways in which one can use their hands. They started with educating the audiences about finger hearts, the little hearts you make using your thumb and index finger. J-Hope combined his palms to gesture a heart, V made a V sign and also means Peace or Pizza! Jimin demonstrated a pogo stick using his fingers. Jungkook did a 'live long and prosper' gesture and claimed that Star Trek learnt it from him!

Finally, Taehyung and Jungkook made a joint appearance, where Taehyung taught the audiences the use of bunny ears, by demonstrating it on a real human rabbit aka Jungkook! He said that it is called the 'Doubble Bunny', 'It is stronger, more powerful, dangerous!' Beware of the double bunny and fear the double bunny! Of course, ARMY are only endeared by our own cute Bunny aka Googie!

You can check out ARMY reactions below:

