Fearless Hwasa’s KweenZone: Highlighting the superstar’s unapologetic journey

Ahn Hye Jin, known by her stage name Hwasa, is a 26 year-old global megastar. K-pop fans know of her as the youngest member of MAMAMOO, a fashionista, a ruling soloist and a no-nonsense occupant in the industry that caters to its own set of standards. Hwasa on the other hand, never bends by them but instead charges right ahead with an increased confidence each time, unfaltering and all-giving.

Her journey though rugged and with undeniable traces of rejections at the hands of naysayers, boasts a regime of carefully curated music that she prides in creating herself. Her raps drop like hot coal on water as they sizzle with just as much passion as the artist herself. Her songs laced with her low, enrapturing voice and her walk heavy with ambition, Hwasa is your resident cheerful bubble trapped in the soul of an all-rounder.

Delving into solo projects along with her steps of the popular quartet, Hwasa has redefined herself as a variety star on the star. Her presence in shows like ‘Hyena on the Keyboard’ and ‘I Live Alone’ have given fans a deeper look into her after-glam life, meanwhile project group ‘Refund Sisters’ opens doors to her goofy side.

Hwasa’s solo debut came with ‘Twit’ receiving worldwide recognition, her debut EP ‘Maria’ shot off the charts and her ‘Guily Pleasure’ reinstated the faith in her talent. A force through and through, Hwasa has challenged norms head-on, often mentioning American rapper Beyoncé as her inspiration and someone who helped her endure hardships.

Undeniable charm and expanding talent in place, Hwasa continues to be an inspiration herself.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Glamorous IU’s KweenZone: Sketching the songstress’ journey from rejections to stardom