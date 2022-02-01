February 2022: Gehraiyaan to The Great Indian Murder; Big releases on OTT this month

In recent years, there has been a massive surge in the viewership of OTT platforms. After all, the COVID 19 pandemic has changed our modes of entertainment to a great extent. With theatres being shut for months at a stretch and people cooped in their respective houses, the digital medium was the only way of entertainment we had. Also, the digital platform is coming up with amazing content that one cannot miss. So in case, you are wondering how to spend your February, here is a lit of movies and series releasing on the OTT platforms this month.

Looop Lapeta

Ever since the trailer of the Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. Looop Lapeta is the story of a woman who is stuck in a tricky situation after her boyfriend gets kidnapped. She has to rescue him in a given time period or else he will die. Well, it is an official Hindi remake of the German film, Run Lola Run and it is helmed by Aakash Bhatia.

Release Date: February 4

Where To Watch: Netflix

Gehraiyaan

We need not say much about this film as it has already been creating a lot of hype ever since the teaser has been released. The Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa starrer is a story about modern-day relationships and infidelity. The film is directed by Shakun Batra.

Release Date: February 11

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime

The Fame Game

Madhuri Dixit like many other Bollywood biggies is all set to make her digital debut with ‘The Fame Game’. The series will also see Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi in pivotal roles. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, the family drama is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

Release Date : February 25

Where To Watch: Netflix

Love Hostel

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films, and directed by Shanker Raman of Gurgaon (2017) fame, Love hostel is headlined by Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra.

Release Date: February 18

Where To Watch: Zee 5

The Great Indian Murder

The web show starring Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi is a perfect murder mystery helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. It is a story of a DCP and a CBI officer who have to investigate the death of a minister’s son. The minister’s role is played by Ashutosh Rana. It is based on the novel Six Suspects by writer Vikas Swarup.

Release Date: February 4

Where To Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Rocket Boys

Focussed on the lives of Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J. Bhabha, Rocket Boys tells the extraordinary stories of the two legendary nuclear physicists who created history while building India’s future. Actor Ishwak Singh plays Dr Sarabhai and Jim Sarbh essays the role of Dr Homi Bhabha. Created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Abhay Pannu, the series also stars Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Saba Azad, and Arjun Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles.

Release Date: February 4

Where To Watch: Sony Liv

