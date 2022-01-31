February 2022 K-dramas that we’re looking forward to featuring ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ & ‘Thirty Nine’

January 2022 brought us some memorable K-dramas like ‘Ghost Doctor’ and ‘Tracer’ and also saw the end of some of our favourites like ‘Our Beloved Summer’ and ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’. February promises to be even more exciting with a number of fresh plotlines and pairings, as well as a lot of actors we know and love. Check out our watchlist for February 2022, featuring ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’, ‘Thirty Nine’, ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’, and more!

1. The Driver (February 2, 2022)

Helmed by veteran director Kim Seung Woo, ‘The Driver’ is a mini-series that is set to follow the story of Ha Tae Joon (Ahn Jae Wook) who ends up having to become a driver to support his family after he’s suddenly laid off from his job.

Episodes: 2

Starring: Ahn Jae Wook, Lee Tae Ran, Ahn Kil Kang

Where to Watch: MBN

2. Twenty-Five Twenty-One (February 12, 2022)

The series follows Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk) and Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri) who first meet when they are 22 and 18 years old, and fall in love years later when they turn 25 and 21. ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ begins in 1998, with both the characters being adversely affected by the financial crisis, and follows them to the present day.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri, WJSN’s Bona, Choi Hyun Wook, Lee Joo Myung

Where to Watch: tvN, Netflix

3. Forecasting Love and Weather (February 12, 2022)

‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ stars Park Min Young as Jin Ha Kyung and Song Kang as Lee Si Woo - both employees at the Korea Meteorological Administration (the nation's weather forecast service). The series shows a story of an office romance that takes place between these two polar opposite colleagues.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Park Min Young, Song Kang, Yoon Park, Yura

Where to Watch: JTBC, Netflix

4. Thirty Nine (February 16, 2022)

This slice-of-life drama brings together the never-before-seen combination of Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun as Cha Mi Jo, Jung Chan Young, and Jang Joo Hee, respectively. The series is set to showcase stories of friendship, love, and the lives of three friends who are about to turn forty.

Episodes: 12

Starring: Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Ji Hyun

Where to Watch: JTBC, Netflix

5. Grid (February 16, 2022)

‘Grid’ revolves around a police investigation of a supernatural entity that first emerged in 1997, and has now resurfaced 24 years later. The difference between these two appearances? While the entity appeared in 1997 to save mankind, this time, it has surfaced to help a serial killer escape.

Episodes: 10

Starring: Seo Kang Joon, Kim Ah Joong, Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Si Young

Where to Watch: Disney+

6. A Business Proposal (February 21, 2022)

Starring Ahn Hyo Seop as Kang Tae Mu and Kim Sejeong as Shin Ha Ri, ‘A Business Proposal’ revolves around a hilarious misunderstanding that arises when Shin Ha Ri fills in for her friend at a blind date, only to realise that her date is the CEO of the company she works at.

Episodes: 12

Starring: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong

Where to Watch: SBS

7. Crazy Love (February 21, 2022)

‘Crazy in Love’ is set to revolve around Kim Jae Wook’s Noh Go Jin and Krystal Jung’s Lee Shin Ah, who pretend to be engaged after each learning that they might not have much time left to live.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Kim Jae Wook, Krystal Jung

Where to Watch: KBS2

8. Sponsor (February 23, 2022)

Revenge and romance come to a head in ‘Sponsor’ as four men and women chase success, revenge, and love. Starring Lee Ji Hoon as Lee Sun Woo, Han Cha Young as Han Chae Rin, Koo Ja Sung as Hyun Seung Hoon and Ji Yi Soo as Park Da Som, this is one thriller drama that you cannot miss.

Episodes: 12

Starring: Lee Ji Hoon, Han Chae Young, Koo Ja Sung, Ji Yi Soo

Where to Watch: tvN

9. Kill Heel (February 23, 2022)

Set in the home-shopping industry, ‘Kill Heel’ follows well-known actresses Kim Ha Neul, Lee Hye Young, and Kim Sung Ryung in this drama that offers a look into human nature influenced by success and survival.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Kim Ha Neul, Lee Hye Young, Kim Sung Ryung

Where to Watch: tvN

10. Juvenile Justice (February 25)

This legal drama follows a tough judge (Kim Hye Soo) who is known for her dislike towards juvenile offenders. However, she discovers what it truly means to be an adult after being appointed a judge at a juvenile court.

Episodes: 10

Starring: Kim Hye Soo, Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Sun Min

Where to Watch: Netflix

11. Military Prosecutor Doberman (February 28)

‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’ is set to follow two military prosecutors, Ahn Bo Hyun’s Do Bae Man and Jo Bo Ah’s Cha Woo In, who end up coming together to fight evil in the military, despite having chosen the jobs for very different reasons.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Ahn Bo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah, Oh Yeon Su, Kim Young Min, Kim Woo Seok

Where to Watch: tvN

Which of these dramas are you looking forward to the most? Share with us below!



