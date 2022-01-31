February 2022 K Pop Comeback and Debut Schedule: TREASURE, Apink, VIVIZ, WONHO and more
As we venture into the second month of 2022, many groups and soloists are bringing joy to the fans with their new music! TREASURE is finally back with their long awaited comeback, Apink, too, gear up to make their comeback after a long time. Soloists like WONHO, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, RAVI, Day6’s Wonpil and NCT’s Mark. Groups like VIVIZ, TEMPEST, and NMIXX are set to debut in February as well. Let’s take a look at the many comebacks in the coming month:-
February 3
JAMIE
Title Track: ‘Pity Party’
February 4
MARK (NCT)
Title Track: ‘Child’
February 7
WONPIL (DAY6)
Title Track: Goodbye
Album: 1st Album ‘Pilmography’
February 8
RAVI
Title Track: ‘WINNER (Feat. ASH ISLAND)’
Album: 2ND LP ‘LOVE&FIGHT’
February 9
VIVIZ (Debut)
Album: The 1st Mini Album ‘Beam Of Prism’
Ha Sung Woon
Album: Special Album ‘YOU’
February 14
Apink
Title Track: ‘Dilemma’
Album: Special Album ‘HORN’
TAEYEON (Girls’ Generation)
Album: 3rd full-length album ‘INVU’
Epik High
Album: ‘Epik High Is Here 下 (Part 2)’
February 15
TREASURE
Title Track: ‘JIKJIN’
Album: 1st MINI ALBUM ‘THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE’
February 16
WONHO
Album: 1st SINGLE ALBUM ‘OBSESSION’
February 21
TEMPEST (Debut)
February 22
CRAVITY
Album: 1st ALBUM PART 2 ‘LIBERTY: IN OUR COSMOS’
February 24
CRAXY
Album: 2nd MINI ALBUM ‘DANCE WITH GOD’
TBA
STAYC
BILLIE
BTOB
NMIXX (JYP Entertainment’s new girl group)
ALSO READ: BTS becomes the first Asian act to reach THIS milestone in Spotify's history
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.
Which comeback are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.