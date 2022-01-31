February 2022 K Pop Comeback and Debut Schedule: TREASURE, Apink, VIVIZ, WONHO and more

As we venture into the second month of 2022, many groups and soloists are bringing joy to the fans with their new music! TREASURE is finally back with their long awaited comeback, Apink, too, gear up to make their comeback after a long time. Soloists like WONHO, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, RAVI, Day6’s Wonpil and NCT’s Mark. Groups like VIVIZ, TEMPEST, and NMIXX are set to debut in February as well. Let’s take a look at the many comebacks in the coming month:-

February 3

JAMIE

Title Track: ‘Pity Party’

February 4

MARK (NCT)

Title Track: ‘Child’

February 7

WONPIL (DAY6)

Title Track: Goodbye

Album: 1st Album ‘Pilmography’

February 8

RAVI

Title Track: ‘WINNER (Feat. ASH ISLAND)’

Album: 2ND LP ‘LOVE&FIGHT’

February 9

VIVIZ (Debut)

Album: The 1st Mini Album ‘Beam Of Prism’

Ha Sung Woon

Album: Special Album ‘YOU’

February 14

Apink

Title Track: ‘Dilemma’

Album: Special Album ‘HORN’

TAEYEON (Girls’ Generation)

Album: 3rd full-length album ‘INVU’

Epik High

Album: ‘Epik High Is Here 下 (Part 2)’

February 15

TREASURE

Title Track: ‘JIKJIN’

Album: 1st MINI ALBUM ‘THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE’

February 16

WONHO

Album: 1st SINGLE ALBUM ‘OBSESSION’

February 21

TEMPEST (Debut)

February 22

CRAVITY

Album: 1st ALBUM PART 2 ‘LIBERTY: IN OUR COSMOS’

February 24

CRAXY

Album: 2nd MINI ALBUM ‘DANCE WITH GOD’

TBA

STAYC

BILLIE

BTOB

NMIXX (JYP Entertainment’s new girl group)

