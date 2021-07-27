Feels Like Ishq actor Tanya Maniktala says her role was ‘dreamy’: Wanted to play a character like this

Tanya Maniktala, who was recently seen in Feels like Ishq has opened up on her career in a recent interview. The actress rose to fame with her performance in A Suitable Boy, an OTT series. She show earned her a lot of praise. She is aware that her work post the success of her 2020 series A Suitable Boy will be under the spotlight, but the actress says she doesn’t want to get bogged down by the weight of expectations.

The Delhi-born actor said she is at a stage in her career where she wants to push herself as an artiste and not hold back fearing any “pressure.” Speaking to PTI in an interview, she said, “As an actor, I want to now grow as much as I can and tap into my full potential. The pressure has increased but I want to channelise it into something that will bring out the productive side in me and not in a way that will dismantle my peace of mind.”

Maniktala appeared in Feels like Ishq, an OTT release, directed by Jaydeep Sarkar. The short chronicles the story of a spirited activist, Mehr (Maniktala) and a privileged teen, Kabir, played by actor Skand Thakur. Talking about the series, she said it not only offered her an opportunity to do a love story, but also aligned with the work she was keen to take up.

“Romance needs a lot of love. Not just from the actors or the director, but the entire team. We were fortunate to have a great team. All of us clicked with each other, everything just fell into place. Amidst all the chaos we were filming on the roads, losing light everything felt perfect. Today, interesting opportunities like this are coming my way and I’m grateful I have gotten a chance to work with such interesting, wonderful people,” she said. Talking about her character in Feels Like Ishq, Maniktala said Mehr is a combination of “dreamy and pragmatic”. “I have been wanting to play a character like this,” she concluded.

