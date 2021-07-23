Feels Like Ishq Review: Varied different takes on love is strictly for fuss free and breezy viewing

Feels Like Ishq

Cast: Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Rohit Saraf, Mihir Ahuja, Kajol Chugh, Rohit Saraf, Simran Jehani

Creators: Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap and Anand Tiwari

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Love stories on the big screen since forever have made us root for them, cry with them and opened a getaway of possibilities making the 'only if'' seem feasible. Feels Like Ishq chases that feeling in various ways. The latest original to have hit the streaming platform includes an anthology of six short films, almost 30 minutes each, connected with the common theme of love in different forms, relations, people and situations. Pinkvilla has reviewed the first three short films titled Save The Da(y)te, Quaranteen Crush and Star Host.

Feels Like Ishq begins with Radhika Madan and Amol Parashar starrer Save The Da(y)te. Directed by Ruchir Arun, the short is set in Goa amidst a big fat Indian wedding that is set to take place in a couple of hours. However, all hell breaks loose when Avni Kalra (Radhika Madan), a social media influencer, tries her best to save her best friend's wedding. The pairing of Radhika Madan opposite Amol Parashar is refreshing and relatable. As the two drive around the scenic spots of Goa, the detour journey will definitely leave you craving for a vacation.

Save The Da(y)te could have definitely been crisper with a little less of cliche's like the ZNMD moment but it nevertheless makes it for a decent watch due to Madan and Parashar's onscreen presence.

The second short is Tahira Kashyap's Quaranteen Crush and probably the cutest of the lot. Staying true to the times we are living in, this short explores teenage love but adds several layers like music, Covid-19, stalking and social media. From a 'Caneda' return to a dorky teenager, Quaranteen Crush is set in Punjab and introduces us to naive, friendship like love that first sparks across the window.

Despite being more cinematic rather than realistic at times, Tahira perfectly taps the romantic comedy zone and will leave you smiling. Actors Mihir Ahuja and Kajol Chugh have also done a great job in bringing alive the puppy love phase onscreen.

The third and final short was Star Host starring Rohit Saraf and Simran Jehani. Set in the picturesque hills of Mahableshwar, this another short will remind you of the much needed vacay you need. Directed by Anand Tiwari, a privileged young adult Aditya (Rohit Saraf) opens his palatial Mahableshwar to tourist bookings to fund some cash for his dream trip. However, things take an unexpected turn and the short tracks this detour journey of Aditya.

Star Host explores various aspects of love like jealousy, toxic attitudes and happiness. Both Rohit and Simran are relatable as young adults setting out to do things on their own, but the predictable storyline fails to keep you hooked. Well, to put it briefly, not the most impressive of the three films.

Feels Like Ishq does not put forward the idea of happily ever after, but instead serves several viewpoints on modern day relationships and platonic love. If you want to give intense dramas, sappy Korean shows and action thrillers a break, Feels Like Ishq should be your go-to option. But be aware, these shorts are strictly made for breezy and fuss free watching.

