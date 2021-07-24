Feels Like Ishq Twitter Review: Here’s what the netizens have to say about Rohit Saraf & Radhika Madan starrer

Feels Like Ishq is an anthology made up of several short films that showcase the idea of love and romance with different people and situations. The show is currently streaming on a major platform and audiences have a mixed review for the many tales of love. The star cast of the anthology includes several names including Rohit Saraf, Radhika Madan, and Tanya Maniktala amongst others. The trailer for the anthology met with a warm response from the audience members while the show itself has also generated generally favorable reviews with few people criticizing the breezy viewing. 

Anand Tiwari, who has directed one of the films in Feels Like Ishq recently spoke to PTI about the evolving grammar of love stories and said, “This film is important to me because I am right now telling the story of love, not for the millennials but Gen Z, and I don’t know whether my assumptions of love and relationships will resonate with them. I am nervous (to see) whether a 15-year-old today will resonate with the love story of Tara and Aditya.” Anand further added, “I don’t know the key to a good rom-com. You say what you feel like and hope it resonates. My mortal fear is that one day I will tell my story and nobody will care about it.”

Take a look at the tweets:

Anand further spoke about his segment in Feels Like Ishq and said, “When you see the story of Aditya and Tara, you will see both are wanting to achieve two completely different things. The attempt is that they rub off on each other a little bit.” He further spoke about the evolving format of love and said, “Love stories have changed thanks to social media… So I don’t know how people in their teens romance anymore. My voice is not authentic. But it will come back, not just romantic comedies but romantic dramas. It is just about time.”

