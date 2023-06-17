Female singer in BTS V's Le Jazz de V: ARMYs are curious about Seo Minna

BTS ARMYs are wondering who the female singer is in member V's 'Le Jazz de V' live clip. BTS released a cover of two Jazz songs for BTS FESTA 2023. As ARMYs praise V for his soul-touching vocals, they are also interested in the female singer Minna Seo, who accompanied him.

Who is Minna Seo?

ARMYs are being fed well with the FESTA 2023 content pouring in day by day. This is BTS' month and the praises are proof of it. BTS' V was accompanied by an amazing vocalist Minna Seo in his recent cover of the classical jazz songs Le Jazz de V. Her voice has garnered a lot of fans through this cover. But how did she get featured in a BTS video? Well, ARMYs have connected some dots, however, the sources are not confirmed. Docskim – a music producer on BTS' team – and Hyesung – who has previously worked with member V – both follow Minna Seo on Instagram. Minna Seo appeared on the show called Stars Awakening and competed as a vocalist. The vocalist has also sold out Lotte Concert Hall and held multiple concerts in Seoul. She has also been credited for Background Vocals and Vocal arrangements for the WINTER BEAR singer's cover of It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas released on December 24, 2022. The singer is receiving a lot of attention from ARMYs and her following count on Instagram has increased upto 17000.

Le Jazz de V

On the occasion of FESTA 2023, BTS' V shared a heavenly rendition of two classical jazz songs namely It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas by Bring Cosby and Cheek To Cheek by Fred Astaire. The live clip created a huge buzz on ARMYs' Twitter, and Instagram and has already received 3.9M views on YouTube as V performed the two songs so incredibly. V's love for Jazz music was clearly visible as he flaunted his bass voice whilst maintaining the tone of the two songs. There is no confirmation about V's solo debut however ARMYs wish to hear such songs from his highly-anticipated solo album.