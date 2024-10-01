'Few spots are left': Gong Yoo officially engages viewers to be part of Squid Game Season 2; Watch

Squid Game Season 2 will be released this December followed by the final Season 3 in 2025. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming drama as the series returns with two new seasons. Anticipation runs high as the exciting drama returns with the season 1 cast, including Lee Jung Jae, Gong Yoo and more, while new members like Kang Ha Neul, Im Siwan and BIGBANG's T.O.P. also join.

On October 1, Netflix unveiled a special clip featuring Gong Yoo to promote Squid Game Season 2. In the short clip, Gong Yoo officially invites the audience to join the game as only a few spots are left. He personally asked people to join the game and offered the invitation card.

Watch the teaser clip below.

The second season will premiere on December 26. Following this, the finale, Squid Game Season 3 will be released in 2025. Part two will also star Kang Ha Neul, In Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG's former member T.O.P, and more along with Lee Jung Jae and Gong Yoo.

According to sources, Season 2 will reportedly consist of 6 episodes, and Season 3 will also include 6 to 7 episodes. The series will be released in similar lines to The Glory, and the time between the release of the two seasons will not be huge. Reports also mentioned that the filming for Season 2 and Season 3 took place together, and it was like shooting for a long story that would be released in 2 parts.

Squid Game is a survival drama about a group of people who enrol to play a game, winning which promises great fortune. But the illusion of it all shatters when the realities of what it means to lose are revealed.

