Fierce Aiki’s KweenZone: The dance who has us HOOKed to her energy

Who is Aiki? The red-haired beauty who has created a fiesta full of her ambitious gaze and a want to excel in the field of dance. Avid K-pop enthusiasts might have heard of her and even admired the many dance performances she has been a part of. Aiki’s presence in the widely blooming world of compelling dances on social media inspired by K-pop is undeniably large.

At the age of 32, she has conquered the dance scene with her TikTok covers and choreographed for some heavyweights including BTS, Jessi and the project group Refund Sisters. Named Kang Hye Jin, she has wowed the audiences by leading her dance crew HOOK to stand as runners up on the Mnet dance reality show ‘Street Woman Fighter’.

Married to her sunbae, they were blessed with a daughter named Yeon Woo who frequently appears on her Instagram and is every bit the adorable and confident girl like her mama. The account itself is a runway for Aiki’s vivacious images from various shoots and a look-book into her life as a choreographer. However, the highlight stands to be her delightful dance covers that land themselves with a thud so self-reliant that one cannot help but marvel at the power she possesses and ensures to exude with each video.

Setting the trend has become the norm for her, while her unruffled approach presents itself with a confidence she very visibly inserts in all her moves. With a spring in her step and fire in her eyes, Aiki has us convinced of her charm.

