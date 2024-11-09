Fiery Priest season 2 starring Kim Nam Gil premieres strong with 11.9 percent ratings

The Fiery Priest is a South Korean K-drama series that came back to the screens with its second season. The lead actor of the show, Kim Nam Gil, will be reprising his role as a feisty man of god who solves crimes. With the first episode, the show has managed to garner a high viewership, making it one of the most-watched shows of the week.

On November 9, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the shows that aired on the previous day. According to stats, The Fiery Priest 2 debuted as the most-watched show across all programs airing on Friday, drawing an impressive nationwide average rating of 11.9 percent for its premiere. Among the key demographic of viewers aged 20 to 49, the drama also claimed the top spot of the week, achieving an average rating of 4.4 percent.

Kim Nam Gil steps into the role of Kim Hae Il, a hot-tempered priest with a knack for solving crimes as an ex-NIS agent. Kim Sung Kyun, who will be playing the character of Goo Dae Young, is clumsy and a pushover but extremely dedicated to his work. Honey Lee or Lee Ha Nee will also be returning to play Park Kyung Sun, who is a corrupt prosecutor who changed her ways in the first season.

The new season also consists of a new face, BIBI, the South Korean singer. She will be taking up the role of Goo Ja Young, who is a narcotics detective and is extremely passionate about her work.

Advertisement

Director Park Bo Ram and screenwriter Park Jae Bum, who worked together on the first season of the show, will also return for the second part. Their previous collaboration resulted in a nationwide viewership of 24 percent, recorded by Nielsen Korea. It is expected that their partnership will provide the same popularity for the new season as well.

The show premiered on November 8, 2024, and is scheduled for a total of 12 episodes. Each new episode will have a Friday-Saturday release at 10 PM KST on the South Korean network SBS.

ALSO READ: Tell Me You Love Me’s Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been address dating rumors; Agency reponds