FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: BTS’ Jungkook confirmed to perform at the opening ceremony

On November 12th, BTS announced on their official Twitter, "Jungkook participated in the official soundtrack and will be part of the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.” He is expected to shine on the stage of the opening ceremony. The opening ceremony will be held on November 20th at 7:30 PM IST at Qatar Al Beit Stadium. Meanwhile, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will begin on November 21st.

Previously, he was seen in Qatar filming a video and many fans assumed it was for the music video of the FIFA 2022 soundtrack and we are excited to hear his vocals in the unique track that has been a fan favourite for years and we hope he brings his aura to the MV as well as the song.

Left and Right:

According to the latest chart (as of November 12) released by Billboard, the collaboration song 'Left and Right' between Jungkook and American singer-songwriter and pop star Charlie Puth has made it to the Billboard Global 200 as well as the Billboard Global 200. It showed the powerful sound source power entering 9 detailed charts of the Billboard, including Billboard Global (excluding the US), Adult Pop Airplay, Adult Contemporary, Canadian Hot 100, Canadian Hot AC, Canadian CHR/Top 40, Philippine Song, and Malaysian Song.

'Left and Right' topped the iTunes Top Song Charts in a total of 106 countries (regions) within 33 days of release on iTunes, a global music platform, and topped the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart for 4 days in a row. In particular, Jungkook proved his position as a global artist by being listed on the Billboard 'Hot 100' with 'Left and Right' as a K-pop idol 'first' and 'the longest' period for '17 weeks in a row'.

