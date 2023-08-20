FIFTY FIFTY alleges mistreatment by ATTRAKT CEO Jeon Hong Joon; Parents speak out on living conditions

Amid the ongoing dispute between FIFTY FIFTY and its agency, the members' parents were interviewed on a TV show recently. They revealed the thoughts and the experience of the members under the management of their agency ATTRAKT. According to the members' parents' claims, the company made them go through extreme conditions which led one of the members to panic attacks and induced anxiety issues among others, as they claimed to be afraid of the agency's CEO. From CCTV monitoring to the pressure at the dormitory and the food conditions, parents of the Cupid singers spoke up about the environment of the agency.

FIFTY FIFTY members’ parents on the condition of the girls under the company

In the broadcast of August 19, the SBS TV show which interviews parties from ATTRAKT, The Givers, and even FIFTY FIFTY member's parents revealed the thoughts of the members on returning to the agency. While speaking about the CEO of the management, Parents of the members opened up about the conditions members were living in. A parent said, "He (Jeon Hong Joon) was the one to be feared. I don't think such young children would be able to endure it". Another parent added, "The truth that we know was covered in sweet stories which were absurd, but we patiently waited without responding. She would not have done it if she had not become a singer. She said she doesn't want to go back, that is how unwell it is emotionally". Another parent added regarding the condition of a member, "She had seizures multiple times due to panic disorder, one fainted and woke up with an oxygen respirator."

FIFTY FIFTY members' parents on the accommodation

Furthermore, speaking about the dormitory condition a parent also revealed, "There was also CCTV in the agency, the dormitory was also strictly monitored and the pressure was too high. When parents sent food to the members, they would leave the side dishes in the living room and ask them to put it in the trash can with harsh insulting remarks."

FIFTY FIFTY's recent activities

On August 17, a new version of the viral song Cupid starring the well-known pop vocalist Sabrina Carpenter was released by FIFTY FIFTY amid the dispute between the singers and the agency ATTRAKT. For the official Barbie The Album, the girls additionally released the song Barbie Dreams along with Kaliii.

