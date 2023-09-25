FIFTY FIFTY and ATTRAKT’s case: Court rules saying The Givers’ CEO Ahn Sung Il embezzled funds

FIFTY FIFTY received its massive success with their viral song Cupid. While the song has been trending worldwide, the girl group, their agency ATTRAKT and The Givers are fighting their legal battles since June. Here are the latest updates on the case that have been reported on September 25.

The Givers’ CEO embezelled funds

ATTRAKT gave a statement on September 25 which stated that The Giver’s CEO Ahn Sung Il had embezzled the company’s fund while working with ATTRAKT. The Seoul Eastern District Court ruled for the approval of the seizure of the copyright fee bond from Ahn Sung Il. The copyright in question are for FIFTY FIFTY’s album THE FIFTY and single The Beginning: Cupid which were previously registered under Ahn Sung Il with the Copyright Association. Currently, ATTRAKT plans for the seizure of other funds as well due to the embezzlement.

How are FIFTY FIFTY, ATTRAKT and The Givers related?

ATTRAKT's CEO, Jeon Hong Joon and The Givers' CEO and Chief Producer, Ahn Sung Il came together with KAMP, which is a U.S.A-based production company, and decided to form a new global K-pop girl group. KAMP was to take care of international promotions and Ahn Sung Il was the producer of FIFTY FIFTY. Hence auditions were held and trainees joined in from 2019 to 2020. KAMP left the project in 2021. Finally, in 2022 the four-member group FIFTY FIFTY was formed.

Jeon Hong Joon and Ahn Sung Il worked together for the success of the group. ATTRAKT’s CEO managed the investors and The Givers’ CEO managed the members and their training. The two fresh companies managed to put their group on the Billboard charts. FIFTY FIFTY’s massively successful song Cupid’s copyright was major with Ahn Sung Il and his total share (individual shares and The Givers’ shares) coming up to around 95%. Since much of the copyright was under Ahn Sung Il, the members were also paid less.

FIFTY FIFTY filed a case for suspending their contract with their agency and then went on to file a criminal case against the CEO as well.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: FIFTY FIFTY drops compilation album The Beginning amid legal battle against its agency ATTRAKT; CEO responds