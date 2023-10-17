FIFTY FIFTY: ATTRAKT to discuss about Keena resuming her activities with agency

In the recent turn of events between FIFTY FIFTY and its lawsuit against ATTRAKT, one of the members of the group has decided to hop out of the legal battle. Keena has officially withdrawn her appeal against an injunction for the exclusive contract termination of FIFTY FIFTY's contract with ATTRAKT. The agency is in talks to discuss resuming Keena's activities.

ATTRAKT to discuss Keena's possible return and resumption of activities

Keena made her withdrawal from the appeal against the injunction of FIFTY FIFTY's exclusive contract with their agency ATTRAKT. It has been shared that FIFTY FIFTY’s Keena has decided to make her return to the agency while the other three members continue to put up their legal fight against ATTRAKT and the agency's CEO. This new update about Keena was shared in an exclusive report by one of the South Korean media outlets.

In response, FIFTY FIFTY's agency ATTRAKT shared that Keena shared her desire to make a return to the agency and clearly conveyed and reflected her willingness to have a fruitful discussion on resuming her activities and giving a possible direction to this. ATTRAKT was cautious in saying that they haven't had a conversation about this ongoing development with the CEO in Korea, yet.

FIFTY FIFTY's Keena withdraws lawsuit against ATTRAKT

Previously, it was reported that Keena made her decision to withdraw her lawsuit against ATTRAKT after she made a switch from the law firm Barun to Shinwon. The legal representative of FIFTY FIFTY shared that only Keena appointed a new legal representative and submitted a request to lift the injunction while other members will continue with their legal proceedings. The specific reason behind Keena's decision was not revealed.

Earlier, the court declined the Cupid singer's request for an injunction against ATTRAKT citing a lack of conclusive evidence and insufficient support to confirm a breach of healthcare and consideration duties by the agency.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: FIFTY FIFTY's Keena withdraws appeal to terminate contract; likely to make return to ATTRAKT