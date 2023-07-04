FIFTY FIFTY cancels KCON LA 2023 appearance amid feud with agency ATTRAKT; Read full statement here

FIFTY FIFTY canceled their scheduled performance at the KCON LA 2023 amidst the clash with their agency. On July 4, the quartet's agency ATTRAKT shared an official statement regarding the same on the group's Twitter account. The agency explained the reason why FIFTY FIFTY will not be present at the music festival, read the full statement below.

ATTRAKT's statement on FIFTY FIFTY's absence at KCON LA 2023

"Hello, this is ATTRAKT.

FIFTY FIFTY was supposed to be on the stage on day 2 of KCON LA 2023 which will be held in Los Angeles on 19th Aug 2023, however, we are sorry to inform you that FIFTY FIFTY will not be able to be on the stage due to internal circumstances of the agency as released early through the media outlets. ATTRAKT sincerely gives our deepest apology to the fans and festival organizer. We hope to resolve the issue smoothly and have FIFTY FIFTY back on the stage soon.

Thank you."

