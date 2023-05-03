FIFTY FIFTY continues perfect streak on Billboard’s Hot100; BTS’ Jimin sees major fall on the chart

FIFTY FIFTY is taking the music world by storm as their latest single Cupid continues to climb the charts. The K-pop group’s hit song has now reached a new peak on the Billboard Hot 100, moving up for a sixth consecutive week. On the other hand BTS' Jimin's debut solo track slipped after charting at No.1 for a week.

New achievement for FIFITY FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY made history in March when their viral song Cupid debuted on Billboard’s Hot100 just over four months after its release, making them the fastest K-pop group to ever do so.

Following that point, the song has steadily soared to new heights with each passing week, and in its sixth week on the Hot100, Cupid fell just short of hitting the Top 40, climbing to No. 41. It's worth mentioning that FIFTY FIFTY is only the third K-pop group to ever reach the top of the Hot100, after BTS and BLACKPINK.

The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics captured the hearts of fans around the world, and it’s clear that FIFTY FIFTY is here to stay. Cupid also reached No. 8 on Billboard's Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. lists this week – the song's highest position on either chart to date. Lastly, Cupid remained at No. 11 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart for the seventh week in a row.

Furthermore, Warner Records revealed last week that it had formed a new partnership with FIFTY FIFTY, raising hopes for the group's future U.S. promotions.

BTS’ Jimin’s Like Crazy sees a major fall

BTS' Jimin's solo debut song Like Crazy ranked at No.97, falling down 12 spots. Jimin’s song ranked at No. 1 in the week of its release in March. Currently, the song is spending its 7th week on the chart.

The Billboard Hot100 is one of the most prestigious music charts in the world, and it’s no easy feat to climb its ranks. But, FIFTY FIFTY has been achieving new heights, and the group is showing no signs of slowing down. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the group’s next move, and it’s clear that FIFTY FIFTY is just getting started. With their perfect streak on the Billboard Hot100 and a growing fanbase, it’s only a matter of time before they become a household name.

