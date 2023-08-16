FIFTY FIFTY declines negotiation with ATTRAKT after first mediation, case heads to trial

FIFTY FIFTY members have decided to not meet with their agency ATTRAKT. The ongoing feud between the girl group and its management company took a new turn as the girls expressed their minds to turn down the agency's request for a meeting after the first mediation session held by the Seoul Central District Court on August 9.

FIFTY FIFTY declines negotiation with ATTRAKT

On August 16, a Korean media outlet confirmed that the members of the popular rookie K-pop girl group will not meet the company or its representatives. A second session of the civil court had been rescheduled to be held on August 16 to allow for a cordial dialogue between the group and the agency. The girls expressed their thoughts about the negotiation with the agency and they did not wish to continue any further discussions with the management. The Cupid singers have submitted a statement to the civil court they do not intend to make any negotiations with the agency furthermore they do not wish to take the mediation session.

About FIFTY FIFTY and ATTRAKT's first unsuccessful mediation session

THE FIFTY singers lodged a legal complaint against their management agency in order to get their exclusive contract suspended on June 19. On August 9, the civil court of the Seoul Central District Court organized the first mediation session between FIFTY FIFTY and ATTRAKT. Instead of a judicial decision, it is a procedure where both parties involved can settle a dispute amicably. Saena and Aran's mothers were present at the court to discuss with the agency. In spite of a two-hour-long conversation between the two parties concerned, member Saena and Aran's mothers and ATTRAKT representatives were unable to come to an agreement. It was claimed that just the parents attended the mediation meeting and group members were not seen. If the group members return to the company, a representative of the agency assured them that they will make every effort to remedy all the problems. However, now that the Barbie Dreams singers have decided to not go through another mediation session, the dispute will be continued further.

