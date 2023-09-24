FIFTY FIFTY drops compilation album The Beginning amid legal battle against its agency ATTRAKT; CEO responds

FIFTY FIFTY dropped a compilation album without any promotions. Amid the lawsuit against their Agency ATTRAKT, an album was recently released which includes different versions of the songs Cupid, Lovin' Me, and Tell Me. FIFTY FIFTY's album The Beginning was digitally released on September 22.

FIFTY FIFTY's compilation album The Beginning

On September 22, FIFTY FIFTY released their compilation album named The Beginning which has a total of 11 songs including Cupid, Cupid - Twin Ver. , Cupid - Twin Ver. featuring Sabrina Carpenter, Lovin' Me, Tell Me, Higher, Log in, Cupid - Twin Ver. Live Studio Ver. OT4, Lovin' Me - Live Studio Ver. OT4, Tell Me - Live Studio Ver. OT4, and Cupid – Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) – Sped Up Version. This album was released with no prior or post-promotion during the ongoing legal battle between FIFTY FIFTY and their management agency ATTRAKT for the dismissal of their exclusive contract. The distributor of the compilation album was found to be Warner Music Korea, the management was listed to be ATTRAKT, and Ahn Sung Il was listed as the producer. While many wondered why Warner Music Korea decided to release the albums out of nowhere, the CEO of ATTRAKT shared the reason in a statement.

CEO Jun Hong Joon said, "This is a repackaged version for the US market. This version was planned in May, and an agreement was made with Warner Music Korea in early July. I delivered approximately 156,000 copies to the United States for distribution in early August, and this is the compilation album that has been made available on domestic music streaming services today."

Previously on FIFTY FIFTY VS ATTRAKT

On August 28, it was confirmed that the K-pop girl group had lost the legal fight against their agency ATTRAKT. They applied for the injunction of their exclusive contract with their management company. The court judge dismissed FIFTY FIFTY's case due to a lack of proof and evidence against the agency. The judges said that it was difficult to conclude that there was any violation of the exclusive contract. However, FIFTY FIFTY decided to appeal against the results and pursue the cancellation of the exclusive contract.

